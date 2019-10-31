Emergency plan announced to halt violence against women

Widespread concern about the government’s inaction in the face of gender-based violence - brought to a head by the murder of UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana in August - prompted President Cyril Ramaphosa to announce on September 18 that a national strategic plan would be drawn up.

The emergency plan is an interim step. It aims to:

improve access to justice for survivors of GBV;

introduce programmes to change norms and behaviours;

provide a more urgent response for victims and survivors of GBV;

increase accountability for perpetrators; and

find ways to improve economic opportunities for women in order to reduce their economic vulnerability.

Among other interventions are the establishment of shelters that are inclusive for the LGBTIQ+ community and for people with disabilities; the creation of a therapeutic training programme for support for children and families affected by sexual abuse; and the creation of victim support service legislation that will be submitted to cabinet by March.

“There has been a systemic problem with how the state works and how citizens and the nation at large interface with the system,” said Brenda Madumise-Pajibo, co-chair of the interim steering committee on gender-based violence and femicide.

“One of the things that can make the system work is to start holding people accountable.”

A press statement released by the committee last week noted that a second draft of the bigger National Strategic Plan would be submitted to Cabinet next month.