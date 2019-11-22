EFF student command hits back at Julius Malema's comments

The EFF student command (SC) has taken a swipe at party leader Julius Malema, who suggested they were useless during a press conference on Thursday.

In a strongly worded statement, they alleged there was a move, seemingly championed by Malema, to disband them at the party's national people's assembly (NPA) next month.

Malema fell just short of saying the SC may be done away with during the conference from December 13-16 at Nasrec Expo Centre.

But he may not get his way without a challenge - if the student command's statement is anything to go by.

On Thursday Malema said about the SC: "Leaders of the EFF coerced us into forming a student command prematurely. Now we are sitting with an animal called the student command which cannot do anything without the mother body.