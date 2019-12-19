Hashtag activism finds a home in social media sites

The last decade saw social media, especially Twitter and Facebook, becoming a platform that ordinary people and celebrities used to voice their concerns and launch campaigns.

Social media also enabled victims of various forms of crimes and social injustices to speak up while creating a new trend of hashtag activism.

Among the biggest #hashtags of activism was the #MeToo campaign which although started in 2006 by US civil rights activist Tarana Burke to spread a message of hope and support to survivors of sexual abuse, rose to prominence two years ago.

The #MeToo hashtag went viral and spread to SA as more and more gender-based violence cases were reported in 2017.

Famous and ordinary people who were victims and survivors of sexual abuse and rape came out with their stories. Among those were radio broadcaster, Noni Botha and poet Ntsiki Mazwai who revealed how they were both also survivors of sexual abuse.