Film students team up to tackle gender-based violence

More than 100 township film students have teamed up to release short films with a strong social message aimed at gender-based violence.

The students are from Leaders in Motion Academy (Lima), co-founded by former Generations actor Thato Molamu.

The MICT Seta-accredited film and television programme first opened its doors last October. It has campuses in Eersterust, Pretoria and Alexandra, Johannesburg.

Since Monday and for the duration of 16 Days of Activism of No Violence Against Women and Children, the students will release one short film everyday on their YouTube channel to highlight issues of gender-based violence.

"Since we are in the township, we are very socially conscious - there are a lot of social ills. We want to develop not just filmmakers, but people that are socially conscious when it comes to their craft," Molamo said on the inspiration behind the campaign.

"But we also wanted to start a campaign that will spark conversation in our society that will bring change. I love seeing the young filmmakers coming into their own and you get pleasantly surprised by what they are able to produce."