North West University closed as violence flares up on campus

This comes after the South African Union of Students (SAUS) announced the national shutdown of public universities on Monday.

This came after the SAUS, student representative councils presidents and secretary-generals resolved that they should embark on a national shutdown of all universities until their demands were met by the minister of higher education, Blade Nzimande.

The university's spokesperson Louis Jacobs said students were leaving campus. “On Monday, a group of senior students assaulted other students and damaged university property.

These unacceptable actions were reported to the police and a case of assault has been opened.