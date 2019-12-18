I stood up for black women's leadership: Mandisa Mashego

EFF's Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego's decision to contest for the secretary general position at the party's elective conference has seemingly pitted her, the party's Student Command and Naledi Chirwa against party leader Julius Malema.

The position had been long earmarked for Malema's close ally Marshall Dlamini as it appeared on the slate which was associated with the party leader. The student wing along with Chirwa lobbied and nominated Mashego for the position which she accepted nomination for.

Speaking to Sowetan, Mashego who lost to Dlamini, said the decision to contest Malema's ally, was aimed at being a "little defiant" not against the party but in protection of her democratic right.

She said if that decision becomes her downfall she would take it on the chin.

"I think that if it's a sacrifice that I had to make, I'm happy to have made it, I'm extremely happy that I made it and if it had an impact, even if it's two percent, I'm even happier on women in particular and black women," Mashego said.

Referring to herself as a "mavul'indlela" (pathfinder), Mashego said she took that decision to show women that it was okay to not be scared.