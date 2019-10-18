To be young, black and feminist in modern SA

“Our focus right now should be on the question of race; we will deal with the gender question later”.

It was in 2016 when this statement was made by a young man, one of the most notable faces of the #FeesMustFall movement that changed the face of higher education in South Africa.

We were in a meeting at the Parktonian Hotel in Braamfontein with student leaders across the country, trying to synchronise our activities in order to strengthen the impact of the movement. When a young woman suggested that the successes of the movement depended on its ability to employ an intersectional approach to the struggle, this was the response.

This incident is not isolated, it is reflective of a broader attitude within the student movement and indeed, the broader society, towards the question of gender. In the new South Africa, a country that is in many ways not so new, the race question has been given great priority through policy interventions and general discourse.

Undoubtedly, the nature of our resistance and liberation history necessitates the prioritisation of race, for it was on the basis of race that apartheid was facilitated. But our oppression was layered. It was marred in complexities that were deeper than the de-civilisation and dehumanisation that emanated from racial segregation.

Throughout history, Black women have been hurled to the margins of existence, thrust at the very edge of the periphery where our oppression was not only racial and classist, but also sexist.

While both Black men and women suffered the gross violations of their human rights that characterised apartheid, Black women suffered far more and for many years, were completely marginalised even from the very organisations that would later become architects of a democratic South Africa.

Black women who suffered the terrorism of the colonial state and endured imperial devastation were not accepted as members of the African National Congress when it was formed in 1912. It would take more than three decades for this to change.

This historical invisibilisation of Black women has set parameters for the subordination of the gender struggle even in post-1994 South Africa. The deeply problematic views that found expression on that afternoon at the Parktonian Hotel reflected not only this history but a South Africa that is still resistant to change.

It reflected a South Africa in which Black women continue to be regarded as ornaments, completely incapable even of articulating their own struggle without the aid of the all-knowing man who insists that gender is too insignificant a struggle to be given a priority.