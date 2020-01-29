Four UKZN students arrested, security building petrol-bombed in fees protest

An additional four University of KwaZulu-Natal students have been arrested after unrest at the Howard College and Westville campuses on Wednesday.

Two were arrested on Monday when student protest action started at the Howard College campus.

The arrests come after the security control centre at the Westville campus was petrol-bombed and DSW bins set alight at Howard College on Wednesday.

According to police, about 600 students were seen making their way to the building with petrol bombs during the early hours of the morning.

“The security guards fled and returned a short while later to find that the building had been set on fire,” said SAPS spokesperson Brig Jay Naicker.

A case of public violence and arson was opened with Westville police.

Hours later, at Howard College campus, a crowd of protesting students set bins on fire on Princess Alice Avenue, near the main gate.

A student's car was also set alight. This resulted in the arrest of the four students.