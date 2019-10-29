Four stabbed on University of Limpopo campus

University of Limpopo management is investigating a former student leader after three students and a lecturer were stabbed on campus on Saturday night.

The four were allegedly ambushed by four men who drew knives and stabbed them, apparently without provocation.

University registrar Prof Kwena Masha said the students and the lecturer sustained multiple stab wounds in their upper bodies.

"We can confirm that the [victims] are student representative members of the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command and one is [a] junior lecturer. We are now looking for our former student leader who we suspect is a chief suspect because he was caught on camera entering the university's gate," Masha said.