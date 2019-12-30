Seven tweets from Julius Malema that raised eyebrows in 2019

EFF leader Julius Malema's controversial tweets grabbed headlines this year.

Malema, who has more than 2.6 million followers, offended organisations and left many of his supporters questioning their decisions to vote for his party.

Here are seven tweets from Malema:

Violence against whites

Earlier this year, Malema posted a video of controversial US activist Louis Farrakhan and called on black people to use violence against white people to rectify injustices.