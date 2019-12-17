EFF MP Naledi Chirwa trends as video of her and pastor Bushiri re-emerges
A video of Naledi Chirwa and pastor Shepherd Bushiri has seen the EFF MP dominate social media conversations.
In the viral video, Chirwa can be seen at the front of Bushiri's church as he is “prophesying” to her, telling her she will one day become a great leader.
Bushiri can also be heard talking about politicians who go to his church before elections but never go back after “getting what they prayed for”.
“All these politicians come here and after elections, they didn’t come and testify. The Lord will bless you. You will make a great leader. He will give you wisdom,” said Bushiri, as he can be seen laying his hand on her head.
After falling on the floor, Chirwa gets up and can be heard saying: “I receive, Papa.”
Watch the video below:
Bushiri is the leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering Church, and TimesLIVE reported that the video was posted on his Facebook page in September.
“Major Prophet instructed congregants to write down their wish on a paper as a petition. She wrote that she wanted to become a MP.
“In April 2019, her political party called her and informed her that she has been nominated to be a MP. By the grace of God, she is a MP at the age of 26, so far one of the youngest in the assembly,” read part of Bushiri's post.
The video sparked controversy online. Even EFF leader Julius Malema had something to say.
In a video taken on Saturday at the party’s elective conference, Malema slammed those who knelt before him and took a jab at Chirwa.
“You will do those things of kneeling there before Bushiri, because some of you even thank him for taking you to parliament.
“I am not your father 'Papa Papa Bushiri'. I am not a father of anyone. 'I receive Papa Papa, I am in parliament Papa Papa' ... that is why when you are removed from those positions you have a difficulty because you want to thank Papa,” said Malema.
So Julius Malema was referring to Naledi Chirwa when he said, ' you will do those things of kneeling there before Bushiri. Because some of you even thanked him for taking you to Parliament.' pic.twitter.com/AiLBJVXMyK— Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana (ZAR)?? (@FrankNkwanyane) December 16, 2019
Here's a glimpse of what tweeps had to say:
There is a video of Naledi Chirwa “the strong EFF feminist” crying calling Bushiri Papa and thanking him for her position in parliament ?? imagine voting for someone to go to parliament and they thank their Papa Bushiri ????— Vhugala Jamila (@NaVhugala) December 16, 2019
Shem.??? Naledi Chirwa might lose her position in parliament for nominating Mandisa Mashego for the position of secretary-general.....let's hope her "Papa papa" Bushiri will save her coz Julius Malema says he is not her "papa". Ewee Julius says no one should kneel before him. pic.twitter.com/4kf6S5AsYB— Abuti Josef?? (@AbutiJosef) December 15, 2019
When Julius Malema shamed and embarrassed the "Lord of the Media," I warned that we must not encourage such a behavior in a work setting. EFF members laughed. Now Julius Malema is doing to them what he did to Samkelo. To embarrass Naledi Chirwa for her religious beliefs? Really?— Lethabo Mbawo?? (@MbawoLive) December 16, 2019
