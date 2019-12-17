EFF MP Naledi Chirwa trends as video of her and pastor Bushiri re-emerges

A video of Naledi Chirwa and pastor Shepherd Bushiri has seen the EFF MP dominate social media conversations.

In the viral video, Chirwa can be seen at the front of Bushiri's church as he is “prophesying” to her, telling her she will one day become a great leader.

Bushiri can also be heard talking about politicians who go to his church before elections but never go back after “getting what they prayed for”.

“All these politicians come here and after elections, they didn’t come and testify. The Lord will bless you. You will make a great leader. He will give you wisdom,” said Bushiri, as he can be seen laying his hand on her head.

After falling on the floor, Chirwa gets up and can be heard saying: “I receive, Papa.”

