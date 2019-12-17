EFF's younger top six reliable - Ndlozi

EFF's newly elected top six is without two former leaders Dali Mpofu and Godrich Gardee who have one thing in common - they are both over the age of 50.

The red berets' new leadership elected at the party's four-day national people's assembly in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg, at the weekend has an average age of 40.

Mpofu, 57, who contested Shivambu for the deputy president position, did not meet the required threshold to stand while Gardee, 51, declined a nomination to get re-elected as secretary-general.

Party leader Julius Malema, 38, who was re-elected as the commander-in-chief, won big after the almost 4,000 delegates elected his preferred crop of leaders in the top six.

Floyd Shivambu, 36, was re-elected as deputy president while Omphile Maotwe was elected treasurer-general, Veronica Mente as national chairperson, Marshall Dlamini as secretary-general and Poppy Mailola as deputy secretary-general.

The obvious question though had to be about age. Did former party chairperson Mpofu and former secretary-general Gardee lose out because of their ages? Party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi doesn't think age was a factor.