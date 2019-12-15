Five more years as EFF leader for Julius Malema

Julius Malema will lead the EFF for at least the next five years.

Malema, who founded the party in 2013 after his expulsion from the ANC, was elected unopposed to the position of president late on Saturday night.

His deputy, Floyd Shivambu, was also re-elected into the post - but not after a scare when advocate Dali Mpofu was nominated. However, Mpofu didn't make the threshold after accepting the nomination.

Earlier, the EFF confessed that it faced death should Malema be arrested on any of the charges he currently faces.

Both Malema and Gordrich Gardee - who was secretary-general until he was replaced by Marshall Dlamini - made presentation reports to delegates at the EFF's second conference, known as the National People's Assembly (NPA), on Saturday.