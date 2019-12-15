'Don't kneel before me, I don't want that' - Julius Malema tells EFF delegates

“Don’t kneel before me. I don’t want that,” were the strong words by the newly re-elected EFF leader Julius Malema to delegates who knelt before him at the party’s elective assembly on Sunday.

A few delegates marched to the stage in song and knelt before Malema who said he did not want anyone kneeling before him as he was not the EFF.

“Like those people who came here singing and kneeling down here in front of me and [other EFF] officials and then the papers write that Malema is a cult, people are kneeling before him as if I asked you to kneel before me. I never asked you to kneel before,” Malema said. “Don’t kneel before me, I don’t like that.”

Malema also threw shade at the party’s members of parliament who, after getting elected to the National Assembly, thank Prophet Bushiri for placing them in the house.

“You do those things of kneeling there before Bushiri because some of you even thank him for taking you to parliament. I’m not your father, Papa Bushiri, I’m not Papa or anyone,” he said.

He told the thousands of delegates who on Saturday night re-elected him as their commander-in-chief a story about a Venda friend of his who made his wife kneel before him when being served food. He told the delegates that he told the friend that if that ever happens again he would stop going to his home.

“And I told that guy if that’s how you are going to treat her like that in my presence then I’m no longer going to come to this house because no human being must kneel before another human being, it’s not possible,” Malema said.