EFF leaders pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at their elective conference
The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was the only ANC member who could shout “Viva EFF” without any shred of shame.
The EFF leader Julius Malema and Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela in their opening remarks at the party’s second elective assembly, the national people’s assembly in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Saturday.
Malema, delivering the political report, said that it was from her where EFF members learned fearlessness, courage and conviction that she possessed during the fight against the apartheid regime.
“When others were hiding and running away in fear of the oppressive, murderous and nonsensical apartheid regime, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela stood firm and fought against the apartheid regime,” Malema said.
“Although she was never a member of the EFF, what we remember about her is her shouting ‘Viva Economic Freedom Fighters Viva’ it is that battle cry that gives us courage to fight on with no fear of contradiction or self-doubt.”
Malema said that the party would, at this assembly, ensure that they do not betray “the cause for true freedom” as they strategise of ways “to carry forward the war for total emancipation”.
Mashego said that the hosting of the conference at Nasrec was also a cleansing ceremony as it is where the ANC held its conference that Madikizela-Mandela attended.
Mashego paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela in her welcoming address where she also chastised the ANC for its failures in running the state-owned enterprises such as South African Airways and Eskom.
“It is also the same place where Mama Winnie attended her last conference in the organisation of the looters. The memory we have of the love she had for the EFF and especially her son our commander-in-chief is what cleanses this place.
“She was the only fearless militant member of the corrupted governing party who could shout ‘Viva EFF’ without a shred of fear of any repercussions. Let us ask her undying revolutionary courageous spirit to guide our work at our second national people’s assembly,” said Mashego.
4000 EFF delegates from across the country are meeting in Nasrec where they will discuss policy issues and elect a new party leadership.
They will vote for a new central command team as well as the top six led by Malema, his deputy Floyd Shivambu, chairperson Dali Mpofu, treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys, Secretary General Godrich Gardee and his deputy Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi.
The nomination and voting for the new leadership will take place later today.
In delivering his political report, EFF leader Julius Malema says they achieved a lot including passing legislation such as insourcing of workers and land expropriation bill among others.— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) December 14, 2019
He says the EFF managed to do this “before we govern”. #EFFNPA2019 pic.twitter.com/jivN9gA90I
Malema: A substantial number of EFF leaders deployed in positions of responsibility are not loyal to the organisation but their positions. You are going to see it when this conference finishes, some of them are not going to get elected, they are going to start insulting the EFF.— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) December 14, 2019
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.