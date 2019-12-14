EFF leaders pay tribute to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela at their elective conference

The late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela was the only ANC member who could shout “Viva EFF” without any shred of shame.

The EFF leader Julius Malema and Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego paid tribute to Madikizela-Mandela in their opening remarks at the party’s second elective assembly, the national people’s assembly in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg on Saturday.

Malema, delivering the political report, said that it was from her where EFF members learned fearlessness, courage and conviction that she possessed during the fight against the apartheid regime.

“When others were hiding and running away in fear of the oppressive, murderous and nonsensical apartheid regime, Mama Winnie Madikizela-Mandela stood firm and fought against the apartheid regime,” Malema said.