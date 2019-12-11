Church overflows at funeral for gospel singer Neyi Zimu

Matthew Nkabinde, who was one of Zimu's friends, shared his experience and journey with him. Nkabinde said he would remember Zimu as a talented composer, as a prophet, and as a musician who ministered God's word through his music.

"He was a selfless man. The week he died he was telling me that he was praying for my son who was not well when the whole country was praying for him."

Retsibilwe Ndalamo from Risa (the Recording Industry of SA) said: "Neyi was an artist of note. The industry has lost a giant whose music touched all people. He was a talented musician and composed timeless music.

"He always preached that people need to look and smell good despite everything they were going through. He might be gone but his music lives on. To his fans, I say take a leaf from his book."

Co-founder of Newzroom Afrika and founder of Tox Media, Thokozani Nkosi, said: "When we thought of someone who could represent the gospel industry well in our shows we chose him because he ministered through his music. I know pastor Neyi the collaborator, a man who never wanted to shine alone. We may have lost him but his music will keep us comforted going forward."