Malema blasts EFF leaders who are not loyal to the party but their positions
EFF leader Julius Malema has called out the party’s national leadership for not carrying out their duties.
He said that some of the leaders are so bad at their jobs that they are not even known by the almost 2 million EFF supporters.
Delivering his political report at the EFF’s second national people’s assembly, Malema said that by the end of the elective conference on Monday, such leaders would not get re-elected.
Malema told the 4,000 delegates who have converged in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg that most of the central command team (CCT) committees were not functional as members “do not do anything in relation to the CCT portfolios”.
“A substantial number of EFF leaders deployed in positions of responsibility are not loyal to the organisation but their positions,” Malema said.
“You are going to see it when this conference finishes, some of them are not going to get elected, they are going to start insulting the EFF.”
Malema: A substantial number of EFF leaders deployed in positions of responsibility are not loyal to the organisation but their positions. You are going to see it when this conference finishes, some of them are not going to get elected, they are going to start insulting the EFF.— Kgothatso Madisa (@kgmadisa) December 14, 2019
He said that the EFF was the only opposition political party that grew between the 2014 and 2019 national general elections.He said that in order to keep growing the EFF had to get the basics right which include electing leaders who perform their tasks.
The EFF grew from 1,2 million to 1,8 million members in the five years. “Most importantly we have been able to build a national organisation represented by fact that we exist in more 90% of wards in South Africa and have councillors in 84% of municipalities in all provinces.
“ We are represented in all legislatures and we are official opposition in three legislatures,” Malema said.He said this was because the party dealt with issues that found resonance with a lot of South Africans.
“We are able to write bills which are deliberated upon in parliament and some will be adopted as acts of Parliament,” Malema said.
Malema said that the party has been able to make sure that workers were insourced in municipalities such as Johannesburg and Tshwane where their salaries increased from just R2500 to over R7000 and received medical aid and pension.
He said that the party also managed to push forward the farm release programme where people get to lease land owned by the state for farming purposes. Malema also told delegates that the EFF in parliament successfully pushed forward the banks amendment bill.
“Before the EFF got to Parliament, the state was not permitted by law to own banks, now because of the EFF the state can own banks.
“In the immediate, the South African Post Office should apply for a commercial banking license for the Postbank and the African Bank. “The state should own 75% of the African Bank and provide 25% to real black businesses,” Malema said.
EFF members from across the country are meeting in Nasrec where they will discuss policy issues and elect a new party leadership. They will vote for a new central command team as well as the top six.
The current top six led by Malema include his deputy Floyd Shivambu, chairperson Dali Mpofu, treasurer-general Leigh-Ann Mathys, Secretary General Godrich Gardee and his deputy Hlengiwe Mkhaliphi. The nomination and voting for the new leadership will take place later today.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.