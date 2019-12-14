Malema blasts EFF leaders who are not loyal to the party but their positions

EFF leader Julius Malema has called out the party’s national leadership for not carrying out their duties.

He said that some of the leaders are so bad at their jobs that they are not even known by the almost 2 million EFF supporters.

Delivering his political report at the EFF’s second national people’s assembly, Malema said that by the end of the elective conference on Monday, such leaders would not get re-elected.

Malema told the 4,000 delegates who have converged in Nasrec, south of Johannesburg that most of the central command team (CCT) committees were not functional as members “do not do anything in relation to the CCT portfolios”.

“A substantial number of EFF leaders deployed in positions of responsibility are not loyal to the organisation but their positions,” Malema said.

“You are going to see it when this conference finishes, some of them are not going to get elected, they are going to start insulting the EFF.”