South Africa

Julius Malema's message to his wife: 'She's perfect and married madness'

By Jessica Levitt - 27 December 2019 - 14:13
Julius Malema has paid tribute to his wife Mantwa.
Julius Malema has paid tribute to his wife Mantwa.
Image: Instagram/Julius Malema

Julius Malema has paid tribute to his wife Mantwa, thanking her for being brave.

The EFF leader posted a message on his social media accounts alongside a picture of the two of them, telling his followers that she was perfect and had "married madness".

 "Today is officially five years and still going strong. The beauty of making your girlfriend a wife - love you, mama of the boys."

At the time of publishing this article, more than 17,000 people had liked the post on Instagram, with 350 commenting on it.

Felicia Mabuza-Suttle on Mantwa Matlala-Malema: 'She epitomises class and elegance'

EFF leader Julius Malema is not one to hold back when it comes to showing off his beautiful wife, Mantwa Matlala-Malema. He posts pictures of them ...
News
3 months ago

Women denied to vote over fake nails

The good, the bad and the ugly of election day
News
7 months ago

Zanu-PF slams 'puppet of the west' Malema for cheap point scoring over Mugabe

Zanu-PF has accused EFF leader Julius Malema of demeaning the legacy of Robert Mugabe and taking cheap shots at President Emmerson Mnangagwa.
News
3 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
FROM THE SCENE: Former gang boss Rashied Staggie shot in Cape Town​
X