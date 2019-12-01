Motswaledi rejects claim Senkubuge was born in Uganda

Claims that the former Tshwane MMC for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge immigrated to South Africa from Uganda in 2011 are “grossly wrong”.

Home Affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi dismissed allegations made over the weekend that Senkubuge only entered South Africa in 2011 and was naturalised in 2018 saying that her parents migrated from Uganda to the former Transkei 36 years ago.

“We wish to correct this information because it is grossly wrong. Because of the widespread interest in the matter, we went to retrieve the case file which gives all the information as far back as 36 years ago, in 1983, which shows that her parents entered the former Transkei from Uganda to work at the Department of Education,” Motsoaledi said.

He said that Senkubuge, who was born in 1984 in the former Transkei, and her parents were transferred into South Africa during the transition from apartheid to democracy.

“As you know, all the people who were in the former Transkei were transferred into SA in terms of the laws which were agreed to during the transition from apartheid to democracy,” Motsoaledi said on Sunday.

This came after questions were raised about Senkubuge’s citizenship and her eligibility to hold a council seat because she was not a naturalised South African at the time of her election in 2016.

The allegations came in the wake of a leaked audio “sex tape” between Senkubuge and her now former boss City of Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.