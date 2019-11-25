Stevens Mokgalapa must go - ANC in Tshwane

The ANC in Tshwane has called on the DA to axe its mayor Stevens Mokgalapa over the audio clip in which he discusses firing government officials with the member of mayoral committee for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge.

SowetanLIVE understands that the audio clip, in which the pair is also alleged to have engaged in sexual acts, was recorded at Senkubuge’s Hatfield office in early October following a mayoral committee meeting.

ANC regional chairperson, Dr Kgosi Maepa, said that Mokgalapa had brought the DA and the municipality into disrepute.

“The behaviours of the executive mayor and MMC is not exemplary to the youth of South Africa and employees of the city in particularly. They have caused insidious harm to the city’s brand, image, reputation and to stand that they have the city’s administration into disrepute, is to the truth,” said Maepa.

Maepa said that it was now obvious that Mokgalapa has to vacate his office saying that the alleged sexual encounter took place in government offices.

“He should have known better. When he coughs the whole city catches flu. It’s something that must be stopped. In his conscience he must resign or the DA to replace him,” said Maepa.

“Mokgalapa’s distasteful actions are abhorrent for a person at his level. He has disgraced his party… he should have known better. He has caused untold damage to the DA brand image, not only in Tshwane but across the board.“The ANC has no business with whatever DA politicians and their public representatives do in their private lives. What we deem not to be acceptable is for the executive mayor of a capital city, a political head of the city, to engage in unsavoury sexual activities with fellow executive members and others during working hours and in municipal offices then claim distortion and blackmail.”

Maepa was reacting to an audio clip in which Mokgalapa and Senkubuge also discuss various issues including former mayor Solly Msimanga’s “stupid” policies, referring to the city’s speaker Katlego Mathebe as a “witch” among others. The damning 30-minute audio also purports that the pair had got intimate, a part which they have claimed was tampered with.

Mokgalapa and Senkubuge are adamant that the recording's audio has been tampered with.

The DA yesterday said that they would institute an internal investigation against the pair.

“The DA's political leadership will meet with the mayor whilst the DA’s Federal Legal Commission has been tasked to conduct an internal investigation into the matter,” said DA Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey.