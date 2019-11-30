South Africa

Tshwane MMC Sheila Senkubuge resigns amid 'sex tape' scandal

By Aphiwe Deklerk - 30 November 2019 - 11:22
Suspended Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.
Image: DA

The DA has confirmed the resignation of Tshwane roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

This comes a few days after a leaked audio recording in which she is allegedly heard having “sex” with now suspended mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

In a statement on Saturday, DA Gauteng leader John Moodey confirmed the resignation.

“The DA has informed the chief whip of council to communicate her resignation to the city manager so that a vacancy can be declared by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)," said Moodey.

He said the party was also aware that a case had been laid with the police regarding her citizenship status amid rumours that she was not a naturalised citizen.

“We further note that a private citizen has laid charges with the police with regards to the allegations of her being registered to vote while not being a naturalised citizen.

“The IEC must explain its processes in this regard and the law must follow its course,” said Moodey.

The party announced that it had appointed Abel Tau as acting mayor while investigations into Mokgalapa are under way. Opposition parties are baying for blood, with the EFF pushing for a motion of no confidence in the embattled mayor.

