Tshwane MMC Sheila Senkubuge resigns amid 'sex tape' scandal

The DA has confirmed the resignation of Tshwane roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge.

This comes a few days after a leaked audio recording in which she is allegedly heard having “sex” with now suspended mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.

In a statement on Saturday, DA Gauteng leader John Moodey confirmed the resignation.

“The DA has informed the chief whip of council to communicate her resignation to the city manager so that a vacancy can be declared by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC)," said Moodey.