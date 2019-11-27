What about Tito Mboweni and Gwede Mantashe?

ANC's regional chair Dr Kgosi Maepa is quick to label the so-called sex scandal involving Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and MMC Sheila Senkubuge as not exemplary to the youth. What did Maepa say about Tito Mboweni and Gwede Mantashe's sex scandal involving a young woman? Nothing! If Maepa calls for Mokgalapa's resignation, he should say the same for Mboweni and Mantashe. - Joseph, Orchards

Leaders sexing their future

What's this idiotic habit of leaders "sexing" their futures away, in the most inappropriate of venues?Put yourself out to pasture, or get married and live happily ever after. But for now, go. - Moloki

Skeletons ready to walk out

Skeletons are beginning to peep out and preparing to walk out of the closet at the Zondo comission, with Mo Shaik spilling the beans. But it would be nice to see people being held accountable. - Sidwell

Abolish tenders and save us

Ntate Ramaphosa abolish tenders and save us from misery, like it's happening in Nketoana municipality's offices at Reitz . Employees there disregard us. Help us Mr President. - Anon