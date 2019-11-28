Abel Tau appointed Tshwane acting mayor

Abel Tau has been appointed as the acting executive mayor for the City of Tshwane, the DA announced on Thursday.

This after Stevens Mokgalapa was placed on special leave this week.DA provincial leader John Moodey's announcement comes on the day council will decide on a motion of no confidence against Mokgalapa.

Tau has been serving as a member of the city’s mayoral committee (MMC) for utilities since March as well as the DA Gauteng north regional chairperson since October 2017 and has been a long-serving ward councillor prior to that.

“Together with his mayoral team, he will continue to deliver efficient basic services to the residents of Tshwane and ensure that other services rendered to residents are not affected,” Moodey said.

Mokgalapa made headlines over the weekend when an audio recording of him allegedly having sex with roads and transport MMC Stella Senkubuge went public.

In the 30-minute audio clip, reportedly recorded in Senkubuge's Hatfield office, two voices can be heard discussing which government officials to fire, including the city's chief of operations, James Murphy, who is on holiday in Denmark.

The pair also talked about former mayor Solly Msimanga's policies, describing them as “stupid”, while the city’s speaker Katlego Mathebe is called a “witch”.

Mokgalapa and Senkubuge both claim that the intimate part of the recording was doctored. They have laid charges of invasion of privacy and blackmail against unknown individuals at the Brooklyn police station.