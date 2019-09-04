Tshwane taxi bosses distance themselves from ongoing violent protests and looting of shops

Taxi operations and municipal bus services are expected to resume in Tshwane on Wednesday afternoon following meetings between the taxi industry in the capital.

The City of Tshwane, the SA National Taxi Council (Santaco), the National Taxi Alliance and a structure representing taxi drivers in Tshwane, announced on Wednesday that the protests by taxi drivers which began last week were officially over and distanced themselves from ongoing sporadic attacks on shops owned by foreign nationals.

The protests, which sparked the looting of shops owned by foreign nationals, started after a Tshwane taxi driver, Jabulani Baloyi, was shot dead allegedly by a drug dealer of foreign descent last week.

Tshwane roads and transport member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Sheila Senkubuge announced that the city would reintroduce the municipal bus and the A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transit service on Wednesday afternoon.