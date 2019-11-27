DA suspension of Stevens Mokgalapa praiseworthy

It is refreshing to learn that beleaguered Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa will be placed on special leave today by his party, the DA.

A memorandum by provincial chair Mike Moriarty sent to DA structures yesterday, which we have seen, confirms that Mokgalapa will step aside.

Although we don't know the real politics within the DA from where we are sitting, the opposition party deserves kudos for the speed at which they reacted to Mokgalapa's alleged sex scandal with a member of the mayoral committee for roads and transport, Sheila Senkubuge.

An audio clip of Mokgalapa and Senkubuge discussing plans to fire government officials emerged on Sunday and calls for his head intensified this week.

The damning 30-minute clip also suggests that the pair had gotten intimate and engaged in sexual acts in the meeting.

On Monday, Mokgalapa's future was discussed during a marathon DA Tshwane caucus meeting attended by the party's bigwigs such as head of governance James Selfe and Gauteng leader John Moodey.