Tshwane buses back on road

Tshwane municipal buses are in use again while the metro tallies up its massive losses following a week of unrest in the city.

The buses, including the A Re Yeng bus rapid transit system, which have been suspended since last week, resumed services in the capital yesterday afternoon.

Tshwane has been engulfed by sporadic attacks and looting of shops owned by foreign nationals for a week since taxi driver Jabulani Baloyi was shot and killed, allegedly by a foreign national.

Police yesterday said no one has been arrested in connection with Baloyi’s killing.

Tshwane roads and transport member of the mayoral committee (MMC) Sheila Senkubuge said the city has not yet tallied up the numbers.