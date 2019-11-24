DA to investigate Tshwane mayor and MMC over 'sex tape' allegations
The DA is investigating Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his member of mayoral committee for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge after an audio clip of them discussing plans to fire government officials emerged on social media on Sunday.
SowetanLIVE understands that the audio was recorded at Senkubuge’s Hatfield office in early October following a mayoral committee meeting.
In the audio, which has been widely circulated Mokgalapa can be heard telling Senkubuge about his plans to fire the city’s chief operations officer James Murphy when he returns from his Denmark trip.
The pair also discusses various issues including former mayor Solly Msimanga’s “stupid” policies, referring to the city’s speaker Katlego Mathebe as a “witch” among others. The damning 30-minute audio also purports that the pair had gotten intimate, a part which they have claimed was tampered with.
DA’s Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said that the matter had been referred for internal investigation.
“The DA's political leadership will meet with the mayor whilst the DA’s Federal Legal Commission has been tasked to conduct an internal investigation into the matter,” said Moodey.
Both Mokgalapa and Senkubuge on Sunday laid charges of extortion and blackmail at the Brooklyn Police station after claiming that the audio clip had been used to demand reinstatement of four officials who were suspended from the municipality.
“Mayor Mokgalapa has laid charges of extortion and invasion of privacy against some known and unknown individuals at the Brooklyn police station as well as with the Hawks.
“The DA is committed to provide clean governance and will act appropriately when such serious allegations arise,” said Moodey adding that the party would do due diligence on the matter.
In a statement released following the laying of charges, Mokgalapa said that both him and Senkubuge viewed the recording a “very serious light” and they had been “aware of the existence of this audio recording for a few days”.