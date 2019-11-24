DA to investigate Tshwane mayor and MMC over 'sex tape' allegations

The DA is investigating Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa and his member of mayoral committee for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge after an audio clip of them discussing plans to fire government officials emerged on social media on Sunday.

SowetanLIVE understands that the audio was recorded at Senkubuge’s Hatfield office in early October following a mayoral committee meeting.

In the audio, which has been widely circulated Mokgalapa can be heard telling Senkubuge about his plans to fire the city’s chief operations officer James Murphy when he returns from his Denmark trip.

The pair also discusses various issues including former mayor Solly Msimanga’s “stupid” policies, referring to the city’s speaker Katlego Mathebe as a “witch” among others. The damning 30-minute audio also purports that the pair had gotten intimate, a part which they have claimed was tampered with.

DA’s Gauteng provincial leader John Moodey said that the matter had been referred for internal investigation.