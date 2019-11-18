Strike to leave commuters stranded

The City of Tshwane's A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transport services will be suspended from today after a worker's union issued a notice to strike.

The city announced yesterday that the suspension of services will also impact on the A Re Yeng Mamelodi Bus operations.

Member of the mayoral committee responsible for roads and transport Sheila Senkubuge said in a statement: "The City of Tshwane regrets the inconvenience that may be caused by the suspension of A Re Yeng operations."

Senkubuge added: "The notice to strike issued to TRT specifies a request by Mamelodi Bus Operations drivers for salary parity between themselves and the A Re Yeng Bus drivers."

She said the anticipated protest will affect operations from this morning.

"A Re Yeng Bus Rapid Transport drivers did not indicate the intention to strike, but are under directive from the National Union of Mineworkers of South Africa to participate in the strike action in solidarity," Senkubuge said.

She said the city urged "all our commuters to exercise patience during this period as the suspension of operations will be a move to ensure the safety of commuters, and to safeguard the city's assets".