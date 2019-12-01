Another youth stabbed to death in Clifton

A teenager was killed at the weekend in the prime beach suburb of Clifton, Cape Town, local councillors and police confirmed on Sunday.

Nicola Jowell said the youth, from Langa, was fatally stabbed in the chest on Victoria Road at about 10.45pm Saturday.

He was assisted by medics but died due to his injury.

Police spokesperson Sgt Noloyiso Rwexana said, “According to information ... members of law enforcement saw the victim with a stab wound.”

“The victim received medical attention and died on the scene due to his injuries,” Rwexana said.

He was 16 years old.

She said the police were investigating a murder case.

“Police are following up on leads in order to bring the perpetrators to book,” she said.

On social media, residents had complained of drunkenness with crowds of people who had gathered in the suburb from early evening.