Tshwane bus services suspended after taximen's clash with nyaope addicts

Bus services in the City of Tshwane have been suspended following clashes in the inner city which resulted in the death of a taxi driver.

Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge announced on Wednesday that servuces for A Re Yeng and Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) would be temporarily suspended.

“The suspension follows an outbreak of riots in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday. Public transport operations in the CBD came to a halt as eight vehicles were seized by disgruntled participants after a shooting took place in the CBD,” said Senkubuge.

“The department of roads and transport is duty-bound to prioritise the safety of commuters and residents, while the suspension is a precautionary measure to safeguard city assets and prevent vandalism against the same.”