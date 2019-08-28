Tshwane bus services suspended after taximen's clash with nyaope addicts
Bus services in the City of Tshwane have been suspended following clashes in the inner city which resulted in the death of a taxi driver.
Transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge announced on Wednesday that servuces for A Re Yeng and Tshwane Bus Services (TBS) would be temporarily suspended.
“The suspension follows an outbreak of riots in the Pretoria CBD on Tuesday. Public transport operations in the CBD came to a halt as eight vehicles were seized by disgruntled participants after a shooting took place in the CBD,” said Senkubuge.
“The department of roads and transport is duty-bound to prioritise the safety of commuters and residents, while the suspension is a precautionary measure to safeguard city assets and prevent vandalism against the same.”
Clashes sprung in the Tshwane inner city on Tuesday when taxi drivers went on a rampage driving nyaope drug addicts off the city streets. Shots were fired as the taximen tried to corner one of the alleged drug dealers. A taxi driver was shot dead. The killing sparked a rampage as taxi drivers took two A Re Yeng buses, three TBS buses, a Gautrain bus and two trucks to block roads.
Senkubuge has appealed for calm and urged Tshwane residents, the taxi industry and all stakeholders to exercise restraint and to allow law enforcement to bring the perpetrators to book.
At this stage it is unclear at this stage how long the suspension of bus services will last.