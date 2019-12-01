Former Tshwane MMC for transport verified as a SA citizen: Electoral Commission

The Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that former Tshwane roads and transport MMC Sheila Senkubuge was “verified” as a SA citizen.

This follows a Sunday Times report that Senkubuge’s citizenship status had been questioned since 2017.

According to the Sunday Times, Senkubuge resigned last week after an affidavit was circulated alleging that she had arrived in SA from Uganda in 2011 and was not yet a naturalised citizen when she was elected.

She also resigned a few days after a leaked audio recording in which she is allegedly heard having “sex” with now suspended mayor Stevens Mokgalapa.