Feared 'criminal' killed in shoot-out with police at Gauteng hostel

A suspected killer accused of terrorising a community has been gunned down in a shoot-out with police at a hostel in Roodepoort, west of Johannesburg.

The community raised concerns about being terrorised by the man when Gauteng provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela visited the area in October.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said residents implicated the man in cases of murder, rape, armed robberies and other crimes.

Officers were assigned to the case and he was tracked down in Durban Deep on Monday.