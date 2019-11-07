Man arrested for murder of wife and two children

A 48-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered and buried his wife and two children in shallow graves in two separate areas.

Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the man was arrested on Wednesday after he was handed over to the police by community members.

She said the man led police officers to a site where he buried his 47-year-old wife in a shallow grave in Zondi, near Jabulani Hostel in Soweto.

“The suspect then led the police to the second scene known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park where the bodies of the children were found,” Peters said.

She said the woman and her children were reported missing by family members on November 1.