Man arrested for murder of wife and two children
A 48-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly murdered and buried his wife and two children in shallow graves in two separate areas.
Gauteng police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said the man was arrested on Wednesday after he was handed over to the police by community members.
She said the man led police officers to a site where he buried his 47-year-old wife in a shallow grave in Zondi, near Jabulani Hostel in Soweto.
“The suspect then led the police to the second scene known as Five Roses at Mofolo Park where the bodies of the children were found,” Peters said.
She said the woman and her children were reported missing by family members on November 1.
“Police embarked on an immediate search and visited the family house in Central Western Jabavu several times on suspicion that the house was the last place where the victims had been seen,” Peters said.
She said the man was arrested and is expected to appear in the Protea magistrate's court on Friday and would face three counts of murder.
Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela said police would prioritise the investigation of cases of violence against women and children.
“We are pleased that the suspect has been arrested and the bodies of the victims found as this will assist the family in finding closure. At the same time, I want to urge our investigating team to ensure a watertight case that [will] ensure a successful conviction and appropriate sentencing in court," Mawela said.
