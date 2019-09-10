Single-sex hostels breed crime

A group of men goes on the rampage in broad daylight in Africa's richest city, destroying property and injuring 16 bystanders. Two people are reported dead from the violence.

No arrests reported.

Instead, the looters give the minister of police and the government an ultimatum: "Give in to our demands within 24-hours or more mayhem will follow."

They want foreigners chased out of SA. "[Former Zimbabwean president Robert] Mugabe is dead, foreigners should go home," they sing.

They are heavily armed and would not even listen to an elder, and a man they once respected, former IFP president Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

Lawlessness. Anarchy.