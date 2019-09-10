Joburg shopkeepers call for shutdown of hostels

Business owners in Johannesburg have called on the government to shut down hostels following a wave of violent attacks on foreign nationals.

Shop owners affected by the violence that broke out last week were yesterday still counting their losses.

Store owner Nthakeng Letsoalo, who has been operating in Jules Street, Malvern, said the government needed to close down the hostels in the surrounding area because of the crime levels.

Letsoalo, who ran a fish and chips shop before it was torched on Sunday night, said she was upset that her own countrymen were behind the attack on her store.

"It's a mob from Denver hostel. They came here and burned my store. Last week, they looted food and yesterday (Sunday), they burned it. I am shocked that I am being targeted as well. The hostel needs to be closed because it's a source of criminality."

She estimated that the damage to her shop is worth R600,000. Letsoalo said she felt hopeless because she was not certain whether her insurer would cover her losses.

"I lost catering equipment, fridges, and my stock. I lost everything," she said.

Jose Ramos, 56, who ran a liquor store on the same road, said he estimated a R5m setback after his store was looted and burned more than a week ago.

"I don't have money to reopen this shop so I don't know what to do," said the Portuguese national.

The violence erupted after former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi was heckled by a rowdy crowd at Murray Park, eastern Johannesburg, before they ran amok in the surrounding CBD.