Over 300 undocumented foreigners found in hijacked building in Hillbrow

More than 300 undocumented foreign nationals were discovered in a hijacked 21-storey building in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, on Friday morning, police said.

The discovery was made during a crime prevention operation kicking off the safer festive season campaign in Gauteng.

Conducted in the early hours of Friday, the operation was led by police minister Bheki Cele, his deputy, Cassel Mathale, deputy national commissioner Lt-Gen Fannie Masemola, Gauteng police commissioner Lt-Gen Elias Mawela and the Johannesburg Metro Police Department chief David Tembe.

Police spokesperson Brig Mathapelo Peters said that three suspects — two women and a man — were arrested for hijacking the building after police were able to locate the rightful owner.