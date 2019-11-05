Ex on the run after 'killing' girlfriend
Simphiwe Nxumalo refused to take back her allegedly abusive lover, and for that he apparently killed her.
The 24-year-old was strangled allegedly by her ex-boyfriend on Saturday evening in his flat at the Mai Mai hostel in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.
Nxumalo's battered body was found by police, cousins and residents covered with a blanket. She had bruises on her hands, face and neck, while her chest was exposed. She was wearing a vest and training tights.
According to her cousin Vumile Nkosi, who worked as a receptionist with Nxumalo at a fitness club, they were made aware of Nxumalo's cries for help by a neighbour's teenage son.
"A neighbour's son came to inform us that Vumile was screaming for help at her ex-boyfriend's place. We went there and found the door locked and a window open. It was dark inside and we couldn't see anything.
"We called out for her but there was no response. After we had moved away from the flat, we saw him coming out and locking the door.
"We asked him to open the door but he refused... and walked away.
"The hostel induna (headman) phoned the police and when they arrived, they broke down the door, that's when we saw her body covered with a blanket," said Nkosi.
Nxumalo had been in a relationship with the ex-boyfriend since September last year before he allegedly started getting abusive early this year.
"At first, it was a beautiful relationship, he was very good to her. He assured everyone that he loved her and would do right by her, but early this year we saw a different side to him.
"He would stalk her and want to know her every move, and every time they had an argument he would shove her around and pull her aggressively and eventually, he started hitting her. We could see with her status updates that she was no longer happy in that relationship," Nkosi said.
"We are hurting as a family, I am left speechless by this whole thing. I can't believe she is gone. Simphiwe was kind-hearted and wanted the best for everyone.
"We had plans and wanted a better life. We were going to move out of this hostel and look for a better place together," said Nkosi.
Nxumalo was a bread winner and took care of her two younger siblings in Pietermaritzburg, KZN, after their parents passed on in 2010.
Spokesperson Capt Richard Munyai said a case of murder was under investigation: "We are appealing to the ex-boyfriend to come forward... and help with investigations."
