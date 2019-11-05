Ex on the run after 'killing' girlfriend

Simphiwe Nxumalo refused to take back her allegedly abusive lover, and for that he apparently killed her.

The 24-year-old was strangled allegedly by her ex-boyfriend on Saturday evening in his flat at the Mai Mai hostel in Jeppestown, Johannesburg.

Nxumalo's battered body was found by police, cousins and residents covered with a blanket. She had bruises on her hands, face and neck, while her chest was exposed. She was wearing a vest and training tights.

According to her cousin Vumile Nkosi, who worked as a receptionist with Nxumalo at a fitness club, they were made aware of Nxumalo's cries for help by a neighbour's teenage son.

"A neighbour's son came to inform us that Vumile was screaming for help at her ex-boyfriend's place. We went there and found the door locked and a window open. It was dark inside and we couldn't see anything.

"We called out for her but there was no response. After we had moved away from the flat, we saw him coming out and locking the door.

"We asked him to open the door but he refused... and walked away.

"The hostel induna (headman) phoned the police and when they arrived, they broke down the door, that's when we saw her body covered with a blanket," said Nkosi.