'SA no place for unskilled foreigners'

New IFP leader Velenkosini Hlabisa believes that foreign nationals who have no skills value to add to the South African economy should be assisted by the government to

return to their countries.

Hlabisa, who took over the reins from long-time leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi last month, told Sowetan yesterday that the government was unable to properly handle the issue of foreign nationals in the country.

"All foreign nationals who are within the country and have skills, but are not documented must be documented and retained . those without skills, but are looking for jobs, the government must assist them to return to their original countries," said Hlabisa.

"If this is not being attended to, we are sitting on a ticking time bomb. There is no reason why they should be here while we also have people [South Africans] who are unemployed with no skills like foreign nationals."

Hlabisa said it was important that the government document all foreign nationals, irrespective of whether they got into the country legally or otherwise.

He said allowing anyone without skills to remain in the country and compete for scarce resources with locals is suicidal.