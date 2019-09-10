Lack of crime intelligence exposed

The current wave of attacks against foreign nationals is a clear sign that state security in general, and crime intelligence in particular, are very weak.

This violence, in the main, is not about xenophobia. Xenophobia is just an unintended consequence of the economic problems that the government has failed to deal with.

The people who are busy looting shops and attacking foreign nationals are not doing so because they hate them. They are doing so because they happen to be easy targets.

Our government should have dealt with this mess before it even began if our crime intelligence was effective.