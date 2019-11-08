Man arrested for 'killing' wife, 2 kids

The family of a 49-year-old man who allegedly killed his partner and two children said they were alerted by a pungent smell that emanated from his backroom.

The body of Thandi Lala, 48, was found in a shallow grave in Zondi, near Jabulani hostel, while the bodies of her two children, Hope Lala, 10, and Ntokozo Lala, 9, where found dumped in Mofolo Park in Soweto on Wednesday.

The two children were allegedly stabbed with a sharp object, but police are yet to determine the cause of their mother's death.

Wandile Dlamini, the suspect's uncle, yesterday told Sowetan that he was concerned about Lala and her children's whereabouts after a pungent smell started permeating from the room where the couple and their children lived.

He said he had not seen Lala for nearly three weeks and had not seen her two children for nearly a week before he reported them missing.

"On Friday, one of the tenants called me and told me that there was a bad smell coming from the couple's room and that there were flies at the window.

"I was worried because I had not seen them for a while and thought maybe something was wrong," Dlamini said.