WATCH | Joburg CBD protests claim two more lives, despite calls for peace

Former IFP leader Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi begged furious hostel dwellers in Jeppestown on Sunday to end the violence that has spread across the province.

Jeppestown was the epicentre of the recent unrest, which has spread through Gauteng like wildfire.

Buthelezi described the violence as unconstitutional and "purely xenophobic".

However, his speech was not met with a warm reception by the large crowd that had gathered. Many of the attendees marched out and around the park during Buthelezi's speech, displaying their unhappiness.