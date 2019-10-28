Nokuthula LSEN parents at wits' end

When Gloria Thwala learnt that the Nokuthula Schoollearners with special educational needs (LSEN) School in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg, had opened, she was relieved as her son would finally attenda school suited for his special needs.

But what was a great breakthrough for Thwala has turned into a serious financial burden as the R300m school is yet to open its boarding facilities.

This means Thwala has to transport her son, who has a neuro-cognitive disorder, from Kalkheuwel West, about 14km from Lanseria Airport, to Lyndhurst at R4,000 a month.

Her husband, who is the family's breadwinner, is a gardener. She has been able to send her son to school due to the generosity of her husband's boss, who contributes towards transport costs.

Thwala's son joined the school in August after its official opening in July.

Her son wakes up at 5am to make it on time to school.

"The best thing that can happen is for my son to stay at the school. That will end all our problems," she said.

She is trying to find a place to stay in Alexandra to cut travelling costs for her son.

Thwala said the school has transport but there were not enough children in her area to secure a bus.