'An angry society is hard to police'

Two hours after attending to a murder scene of one of her juniors, Maj-Gen Zodwa Molefe sank in her chair and lamented the violent crimes in her cluster.

The Sedibeng district commissioner was left numb by the murder of Const Fhedzisani Mudau, 32, who was on a crime prevention operation when she was stabbed to death.

"Violent crime is a result of an angry society. It's something that is hard to police. We can prevent crime, but an angry society points to other symptoms that are beyond crime," said Molefe who has been a cop for 34 years.

"It saddens me when one of my most junior members becomes a victim of that while carrying out their duties."

Molefe is the only female district commissioner in Gauteng and oversees 12 police stations. Her district stretches from Vanderbijlpark to Orange Farm and might soon also include Heidelberg.