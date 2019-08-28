Police captain shot multiple times while watching TV at home

A second officer has been shot in Gauteng in a space of days.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said a captain from Cullinan, east of Tshwane, was attacked at his home in De Wagensdrift on Monday evening.

Naidoo said he was shot through the window of his home, while seated in his lounge.

"The captain responded by shooting back, but he was wounded multiple times.

"The suspects fled without taking anything," said Naidoo.

The officer was taken to hospital in a serious condition.

A case of attempted murder was opened.

On Sunday evening, Cst Mokgophe Rankoe was killed when he and a colleague, also a 36-year-old constable from Dobsonville, were responding to a call about a house robbery in Braamfischer.