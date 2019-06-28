Death toll rises to 43 at Glencore mine in Congo after collapse; more expected

The number of artisanal miners killed by a landslide at a copper and cobalt mine run by Glencore in southeast Congo rose to 43 on Friday and could climb further as the search for missing workers continues, local officials said.

Thursday's accident occurred in the KOV open-pit mine at the Kamoto Copper Company (KCC) concession near Democratic Republic of Congo's southern border with Zambia, in which Glencore subsidiary Katanga Mining has a 75% stake.

The original death toll was estimated at 36 but rose through Thursday evening and into Friday as more bodies were uncovered, the officials said.

"We think that other bodies are still under the rubble," said Joseph Yav Katshung, the director of cabinet for the governor of the Lualaba province where the incident occurred.