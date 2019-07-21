Cop killed, 2 injured as man attacks police in two incidents on Cape Flats.

A man has been arrested after opening fire on police officers, killing one and injuring two others in Delft, Cape Town.

Police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday.

“The three constables were on patrol duty when the suspect opened fire on them. One member died instantly after being shot in the head while the second member was wounded above his left eye and the third, in his arm,” said Naidoo.

Shortly after that shooting the man attacked a second police vehicle a street away from the first incident, he said.

Naidoo said in the second attack, police immediately retaliated and shot the man in his left leg and he was subsequently arrested. The man is currently in hospital under police guard.

The officers wounded in the shooting have been hospitalised.