Metro cop and bystander shot dead in Vlakfontein
An off-duty Johannesburg metropolitan police department (JMPD) officer and a bystander were shot dead on Sunday evening.
JMPD spokesperson chief superintendent Wayne Minnaar said the two were killed during an alleged robbery at a place of entertainment in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg.
"The motive for the shooting appears to be robbery, as an undisclosed amount of money was taken. There is a search for five armed suspects in a white Ford Laser."
No arrests have been made.