Cop murders on the rise again

Two suspects wanted for the murder of a Dobsonsville policeman have been shot dead, police spokesperson Brig Vishu Naidoo confirmed.

The first suspect was arrested yesterday while the other suspects had allegedly fled with firearms and cellphones belonging to the SAPS members he was wanted for their attack.

“The team did not stop here, they continued to search for the other suspects and they were led to a house in Xhuma Street in Emndeni, Soweto, where the suspects were found hiding,” said Naidoo.

He said a shootout ensued between the suspects and the police team which resulted in two SAPS members being injured.

“One was injured in the finger and the other in his cheek. The two suspects were killed during the shootout.”

Naidoo said two firearms were recovered from the suspects.

“A case of attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm, inquest ,murder and attempted murder including the Sunday incident.”

Naidoo said the continuity of attacks on police was concerning, especially after another police officer was attacked at his home in Cullinan, Tshwane, yesterday. In the earlier attacks on officers, one constable was shot dead and another left fighting for his life in hospital. Naidoo said 36-year-old Const Mokgope Rankoe and a colleague from Dobsonville police station were attending to a complaint of a robbery in progress on Sunday night when they came under fire.

“Constable Rankoe was struck in his head by a bullet and the colleague was overpowered before both members' firearms and cellular phones were stolen from them."

Constable Rankoe was rushed to hospital where he died a short while later."