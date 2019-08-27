South Africa

Man arrested for 'spreading lies' on Facebook about cop in Mpumalanga

By Dan Meyer - 27 August 2019 - 15:53
A 22-year-old man faces charges of crimen injuria after falsely accusing a cop of murder during a violent protest in eMzinoli, Mpumalanga, where residents threw petrol bombs at a police station.
A 22-year-old man faces charges of crimen injuria after falsely accusing a cop of murder during a violent protest in eMzinoli, Mpumalanga, where residents threw petrol bombs at a police station.
Image: STOCK IMAGE

A 22-year-old man is in custody after appearing in Bethal magistrate's court on charges of crimen injuria and incitement to commit crime after falsely accusing a police officer on social media of killing a teenager during a violent protest.

Ayanda Kubheka allegedly spread misinformation after a protest last week at eMzinoni, in Mpumalanga, turned violent.

"He allegedly circulated malicious allegations on Facebook indicating that a police officer stationed at eMzinoni had shot and killed a 14-year-old," said police spokesperson Brig Leonard Hlathi.

"The police are taking these allegations seriously and make a clarion call to the public to refrain from intentionally tainting other people through social media by making false accusations as such is deemed an aggressive act," said Hlathi. 

During the protests, community members called for the release of suspects in custody at the police station. Officers refused to comply and residents hurled petrol bombs and stones at the station.

A bogus CV, even on social media, can land you behind bars

Making bogus claims about your degree could land you in hot water — and behind bars
News
6 days ago

Thirty-five suspects aged 18 to 41 were arrested.

Hlathi said that community members had demanded the release of men held for various crimes.

"The suspects which the community were forcing the police to release ... made an appearance at Bethal magistrate's court on charges of malicious damage to property, house breaking, theft and assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm."

Five of the suspects were granted R1,500 bail each and one remaining suspect was remanded in custody for further investigation. He will appear again on September 10.

Provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Mondli Zuma condemned the vandalism of public property.

"It was also reported that on the very same day when they attempted to set alight the police station, they senselessly burnt down a house belonging to a police officer and an investigation thereof is also underway," said Zuma.

He cautioned residents to protest within the ambit of the law.

"As the SA Police Service we are aware of the right that people have to protest, but that should be done within the ambit of the law. Any act of criminality shall be dealt with accordingly without any fear, favour or prejudice," he said.

WATCH | Security guard faces murder charge after protester shot six times

Shocking footage of a 29-year-old protester being shot six times on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast, allegedly by a private security guard, has taken ...
News
1 month ago

Pupils fed-up with Zama-zamas 'terrorising' school

Pupils protest over theft of learning, teaching material
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Twitter awash with conspiracy theories about Gavin Watson's death
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X