'I am working for the public, not the money': Cop who bust Krugersdorp serial killers

Captain Ben Booysen believes in two things: God and justice.

When the senior investigating officer was assigned to solve the now infamous “Krugersdorp killings”, the only thing he had on his mind was: "I am not stopping until I see the culprits behind bars."

The broad-shouldered police officer, whose firm handshake immediately reveals his confidence, was assigned to join forces with West Rand police in 2016 to solve the serial murders which left a shocked community fearing for their safety.

For Booysen, it was the first case where he had to deal with such a vast number of victims in his 40 years of police service.

Every lead, tip-off and witness led Booysen further down the trail of destruction in which 11 people were brutally murdered between 2012 and 2016 by a group calling themselves Electus Per Deus or "Chosen by God".

Booysen relied on continuous questioning of possible witnesses to cement his investigation. It resulted in long hours and sleepless nights, but the end goal was clear: "justice must prevail".

"It was a process. You can't decide that this lead is good and this one is bad, so you have to follow all of them to have success in such cases. Even if you had a lot, you need to pretend that you don't have anything," he said.